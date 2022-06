TEATRO OLIMPICO - VICENZA (3)

And this is the stage of the theatre.

This onstage scenery, designed by Vincenzo Scamozzi, to give the appearance of long streets receding to a distant horizon, was installed in 1585 for the first performance held in the theatre, and is the oldest surviving stage set still in existence.

