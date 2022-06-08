Previous
Next
LONG LINES by sangwann
Photo 4131

LONG LINES

One last shot from Vicenza and this ends my selection of shots from our Treviso holiday. It was a holiday that I really loved. I hope you have enjoyed watching them.
I took the shot when we were very close to the train station. All those rows of seemingly never-ending lights and young trees looked too amazing not to stop and take a picture.
From tomorrow I will show some shots from Malta while I try to sort out the shots I took when we went to Brussels late last month.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise