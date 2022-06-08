LONG LINES

One last shot from Vicenza and this ends my selection of shots from our Treviso holiday. It was a holiday that I really loved. I hope you have enjoyed watching them.

I took the shot when we were very close to the train station. All those rows of seemingly never-ending lights and young trees looked too amazing not to stop and take a picture.

From tomorrow I will show some shots from Malta while I try to sort out the shots I took when we went to Brussels late last month.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.