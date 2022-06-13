DEEP PURPLE

Shot taken a day or two before we left for your Brussels holiday. I had some gladioli planted in a patch in the garden and they were just beginning to bloom. Christine was ready to go out and when I saw her jacket matching perfectly the colour of the flowers I told her to pose for me so I could take her picture admiring them. I didn’t have a second chance to take a similar picture when we returned.

Deep Purple are an English rock band formed in London in 1968.[1] They are considered to be among the pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock. I’m not a fan of heavy metal but my son is.

