DO YOU THINK THERE IS SOME RESEMBLANCE?

I saw this street artist making this sand sculpture of a dog as we continued on our way to find a tour agency. He was absorbed on his work but I asked him if I could take a picture of him and he obliged. When I came back home I found this dog on the internet and asked him if he would like to be part of the picture and he didn’t say no so I took it that I was welcome to do so. Don’t you think there is a resemblance between the two dogs?

