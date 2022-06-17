Previous
Next
DO YOU THINK THERE IS SOME RESEMBLANCE? by sangwann
Photo 4140

DO YOU THINK THERE IS SOME RESEMBLANCE?

I saw this street artist making this sand sculpture of a dog as we continued on our way to find a tour agency. He was absorbed on his work but I asked him if I could take a picture of him and he obliged. When I came back home I found this dog on the internet and asked him if he would like to be part of the picture and he didn’t say no so I took it that I was welcome to do so. Don’t you think there is a resemblance between the two dogs?
Thank you so much for your visits, for your kind comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Nicely added to this picture. Sandy the dog - hasn't got ears on yet and your addition has pricked ears. But dog definitely looks interested!
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise