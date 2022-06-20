Previous
TO THE LEFT, TO THE RIGHT by sangwann
Photo 4143

TO THE LEFT, TO THE RIGHT

Two shots of the central nave of the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula, Brussels.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
This is wonderful Dione, beautifully put together.
June 20th, 2022  
