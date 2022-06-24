Previous
RAINBOW WEEKEND by sangwann
Photo 4147

In my first picture from Brussels I mentioned a colourful flag in the balcony of the City Hall in Grand Place. Well there were thousands of people most of them young all dressed in colourful cloths or carrying rainbow flags gathering in Brussels and it was then that we realized that there was something to do with LGBT. It seemed to me that they were flocking from all over Europe to celebrate, or protest as some called it. It was Saturday and the celebrations must have continued through the night because the garbage they left around the streets where they finished their celebrations at the bars or eating places was enormous.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
What a colourful street shot.
June 24th, 2022  
