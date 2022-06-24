RAINBOW WEEKEND

In my first picture from Brussels I mentioned a colourful flag in the balcony of the City Hall in Grand Place. Well there were thousands of people most of them young all dressed in colourful cloths or carrying rainbow flags gathering in Brussels and it was then that we realized that there was something to do with LGBT. It seemed to me that they were flocking from all over Europe to celebrate, or protest as some called it. It was Saturday and the celebrations must have continued through the night because the garbage they left around the streets where they finished their celebrations at the bars or eating places was enormous.

