THE GRUMPY OLD MAN by sangwann
Photo 4148

THE GRUMPY OLD MAN

“Hey you, out of my way.” Silence.
“Hey you, out of my way.” More silence.
“Hey, get out of my way or I kick you on your arse”. Even more silence.
“You asked for it man! Here goes.”
“Ouch, what did you that for?”
“Just for fun.”
First day in Brussels. walking along the streets of the city, I saw these two young men absorbed in a discussion. They were right in the position in front of this street art as if the old man was kicking one of them on his backside. They didn’t notice I was taking this picture of them.
Thank you very much for your views, comment and fav's on yesterday's picture.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! thanks for the fun shot , first thing in the morning !! Put a smile on my face ! What a great find and just at the right moment in time ! Well spotted Dione !
June 25th, 2022  
