THE GRUMPY OLD MAN

“Hey you, out of my way.” Silence.

“Hey you, out of my way.” More silence.

“Hey, get out of my way or I kick you on your arse”. Even more silence.

“You asked for it man! Here goes.”

“Ouch, what did you that for?”

“Just for fun.”

First day in Brussels. walking along the streets of the city, I saw these two young men absorbed in a discussion. They were right in the position in front of this street art as if the old man was kicking one of them on his backside. They didn’t notice I was taking this picture of them.

