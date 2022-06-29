Previous
MY PINK ROSE by sangwann
MY PINK ROSE

It's past its prime but still looks beautiful. This is the last flower from my rose bush which normally produces lovely pink flowers.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yeterday's picture. Tomorrow I will start a series of shots from the second say of our Brussels trip.
29th June 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this retiring beauty, such wonderful detail and tones.
June 29th, 2022  
