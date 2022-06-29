Sign up
Photo 4152
MY PINK ROSE
It's past its prime but still looks beautiful. This is the last flower from my rose bush which normally produces lovely pink flowers.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yeterday's picture. Tomorrow I will start a series of shots from the second say of our Brussels trip.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4152
photos
159
followers
121
following
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this retiring beauty, such wonderful detail and tones.
June 29th, 2022
