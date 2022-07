DINANT

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday

I hadn’t intended dragging so long on our visit to Dinant but I really fell in love with this city which I had never heard of before. But, I promise, this is the last picture I’m posting of the place.

Dinant is positioned at a point where the River Meuse cuts deeply into a plateau with a steep sided valley. The original settlement had little space in which to grow away from the river, and it therefore expanded into a long, thin town along the river shore.