Previous
Next
FABULOUS DAY – STARTING GHENT by sangwann
Photo 4189

FABULOUS DAY – STARTING GHENT

Day 5 was a fabulous day with an excursion taking us to the beautiful cities of Ghent and Bruges. A day when, possibly, I took the most number of shots ever – over 300.
Starting with Ghent, this is the Town Hall which is amazing on the outside with all the magnificent sculptures. There was a qeue outside of spouses and their friends waiting their turn to take their marriage vows.
The black parts of the image are trucks which looked very ugly and I couldn't avoid them, so I painted them black in Photoshop.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a magnificent building and great architecture! So many wonderful statues and intricate decorations. Beautiful capture and details.
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise