FABULOUS DAY – STARTING GHENT

Day 5 was a fabulous day with an excursion taking us to the beautiful cities of Ghent and Bruges. A day when, possibly, I took the most number of shots ever – over 300.

Starting with Ghent, this is the Town Hall which is amazing on the outside with all the magnificent sculptures. There was a qeue outside of spouses and their friends waiting their turn to take their marriage vows.

The black parts of the image are trucks which looked very ugly and I couldn't avoid them, so I painted them black in Photoshop.

