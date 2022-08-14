Previous
Next
I’M BLUE by sangwann
Photo 4197

I’M BLUE

I'm blue
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Da ba dee, da ba daa
Shot taken Friday before last while on a bench with friends at the Sliema promenade enjoying a little breeze after a hot day. This is one of the fireworks I managed to capture ready for the festa of Our Lady of Lourdes, to whom the San Gwann Parish is dedicated. San Gwann, my home town for many years, is only about 2 miles from Sliema. I had seen a few on the previous day and on that Friday I took my camera along with me to take some shots after a long wait because of Covid.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So perfectly captured Dione, what a gorgeous sight and colour!
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise