Shot taken Friday before last while on a bench with friends at the Sliema promenade enjoying a little breeze after a hot day. This is one of the fireworks I managed to capture ready for the festa of Our Lady of Lourdes, to whom the San Gwann Parish is dedicated. San Gwann, my home town for many years, is only about 2 miles from Sliema. I had seen a few on the previous day and on that Friday I took my camera along with me to take some shots after a long wait because of Covid.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.