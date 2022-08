BB - BEAUTIFUL BRUGES

Day 5 – Brussels holiday.

Back to my 5th day account of our Brussels holiday. From Ghent we proceeded to Bruges and what a beautiful place Bruges is! In my view it is even more beautiful than Ghent. This is the first shot I am posting of this beautiful city.

