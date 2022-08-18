BB3

Day 5 – Brussels holiday.

Another beautiful view of Bruges. When we were preparing a schedule of what to see and where to visit I had proposed that we spend a whole day in Bruges but on the advice of the very friendly lady at the tourist agency we took an excursion to Ghent and Bruges because trains stopped far away from the city centres. I could in Bruges the whole day, there was so much to admire there.

