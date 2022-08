SPECTACULAR SHOW (4)

Another shot from my San Gwann fireworks of two weeks ago. The couple watching the fireworks were the only two other persons enjoying the show from where I was. So there was no one to get in my way while shooting.

Since then I have taken fireworks shot of Stella Maris festa in Sliema a week ago and yesterday I took shots of San Giljan festa yesterday. I haven't had the chance to even upload them on the computer yet but will show some in due course.