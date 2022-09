ANTWERP CASTLE

D.ay 6 – Brussels holiday.

One last shot from Antwerp.

The Castle of Antwerp is one of the most significant historical buildings in the city, since it is believed that the first time it was built was around the year 650 in the same place where the current castle is located. The old castle was built in sandstone, it was destroyed and the current one was made in stone.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.