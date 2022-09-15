Previous
AT THE DENTIST by sangwann
AT THE DENTIST

Went to the dentist this morning with a tooth ache. Found this guy waiting to have his teeth cleaned. Didn’t stop for a minute, ran out to find another dentist
D.ay 7 – Brussels holiday.
We spent the whole morning of our last day in Brussels visiting the Museum of Natural Science in Brussels. There is so much to see and learn of the world’s past inhabitants . Another dinosaur pictures I took, I’m not sure if it is a replica or a real skeleton. If it is a replica it is very well executed and looks very real.
Thank you so much for views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana ace
Great capture and pov, I find the colour really cool.
September 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great close-up shot !
September 15th, 2022  
