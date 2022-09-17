t REX - THE KING

Day 7 and last day of our Brussels holiday.



A short extract from an advert by The Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences dated "Friday, 8 October 2021.

Today sees the start of an exhibition in the Natural Sciences Museum in Brussels based around the king of all dinosaurs – Tyrannosaurus Rex.

In those public areas, there are already zones devoted to dinosaurs, but nothing compares to T. Rex.

The exhibition starts with a 3D print of a female T. Rex that is 67 million years old. The real thing was dug up in Montana."

I asked Christine to stretch her hand out close to Mrs Rex to show the size of her foot. I added the picture as an insert on the left side of the scary but amazing lady.

