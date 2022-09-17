Previous
t REX - THE KING
t REX - THE KING

Day 7 and last day of our Brussels holiday.

A short extract from an advert by The Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences dated "Friday, 8 October 2021.
Today sees the start of an exhibition in the Natural Sciences Museum in Brussels based around the king of all dinosaurs – Tyrannosaurus Rex.
In those public areas, there are already zones devoted to dinosaurs, but nothing compares to T. Rex.
The exhibition starts with a 3D print of a female T. Rex that is 67 million years old. The real thing was dug up in Montana."
I asked Christine to stretch her hand out close to Mrs Rex to show the size of her foot. I added the picture as an insert on the left side of the scary but amazing lady.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana ace
Goodness what a huge skeleton, great comparison shot. I've enjoyed seeing these pics you took in Belgium. Thanks for sharing :-)
September 17th, 2022  
