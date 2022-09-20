Previous
Next
OFF TO SWIM by sangwann
Photo 4234

OFF TO SWIM

Just waiting for Christine to say “Let’s go”.
It was 8.30am when I took this selfie. It takes us less than 10 minutes to get to ‘Exiles’ beach and to park. Within another 10 minutes we are swimming. At around 10.00 am. we are ready, we put on our cloths and go do some shopping or straight home. And we do that to avoid the harsh sunshine of the day. Summer will soon be over and our routine will change.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your lovely comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great selfie of you ready to start the day! I find it wonderful that you do it together and have your routine.
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise