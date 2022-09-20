OFF TO SWIM

Just waiting for Christine to say “Let’s go”.

It was 8.30am when I took this selfie. It takes us less than 10 minutes to get to ‘Exiles’ beach and to park. Within another 10 minutes we are swimming. At around 10.00 am. we are ready, we put on our cloths and go do some shopping or straight home. And we do that to avoid the harsh sunshine of the day. Summer will soon be over and our routine will change.

