Photo 4236
BOOOOOM
Just one more shot from the St Julians fireworks display.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
7
1
1
365
NIKON D3400
27th August 2022 10:26pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Diana
ace
Simply magical Dione, wonderful colours and shapes!
September 22nd, 2022
