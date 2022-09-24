STREET DECORATIONS

Just one week after the St Julian’s festa it was the turn of St Gregory Parish Church to celebrate its festa. Fireworks display was meagre and not worth shooting but the street decorations were worth capturing. This is one of the shots I took. Up the street there was some activity – either a band march or a band concert by the parish band. Parking on the side of the street – which is one way – will not be allowed on the day of the festa.

