STREET DECORATIONS by sangwann
Photo 4238

STREET DECORATIONS

Just one week after the St Julian’s festa it was the turn of St Gregory Parish Church to celebrate its festa. Fireworks display was meagre and not worth shooting but the street decorations were worth capturing. This is one of the shots I took. Up the street there was some activity – either a band march or a band concert by the parish band. Parking on the side of the street – which is one way – will not be allowed on the day of the festa.
Thank you very for your respnse on my picture of yesterday - they are very much appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Maggiemae
The Past must mean a lot in this area - as it does in so many countries around the world. It gives both good entertainment as well as history knowledge!
September 24th, 2022  
Annie D
What wonderful decorations...beautiful image Dione.
September 24th, 2022  
CC Folk
Wow! So fancy and beautiful!
September 24th, 2022  
