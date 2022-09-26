Previous
WE’RE OFF AGAIN by sangwann
Photo 4240

WE’RE OFF AGAIN

… just two months after our return from Brussels. But this time with a difference – a relaxing holiday in Sicily with the family. It was Christine and me, my two children and their spouses, one child and a dog. Michaela, my eldest grandchild could not make it and I missed her immensely.
We travelled on the high speed catamaran which takes less than 1hr30min to cross the channel between the two islands.
The pictures on the left are scenes as we left Valletta’s Grand Harbour, the one on the right, is the trail of the catamaran as it gathered speed.
Dione Giorgio

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great collage and fabulous shots, love the churning water! Looking so forward to Sicily ;-)
September 26th, 2022  
