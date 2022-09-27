COLOURFUL SICILY

Shot taken on 17th July, the first day of our Sicily holiday.

Landed at Pozzallo, the closest port to Malta and left for Marzamemi, a quaint little village for a short break before continuing our drive to our destination at Stazzo, a small little known village by the sea. We were in two cars, one belonging to my son-in-law and another which we collected from the port area. The driver of this car was to be my son, Jean-Pierre and I was one of the passengers with camera in hand at the ready for whatever we pass by.

Marzamemi is a fishing village with a small beach which attracts a good number of locals and tourists. These are three shots I took with some lovely colours, symbolic of the Mediterranean and southern Italy. You may say I should have avoided the van in the right picture but it was parked there and it didn’t seem to be leaving at any time near.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture.