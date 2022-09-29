THE CONVICT HANDCUFFED TO A POLE.

Shot taken on 17th July, the first day of our Sicily holiday.

Another shot from Marzamemi.

This chap was on a wall overlooking a stretch of sandy beach. And he looked like he had been handcuffed to the pole behind him. I stopped to take a quick shot of him on our way to the car park to continue our journey to Stazzo. The others continued on their way and by the time I got to the cars they were angry at me for the wait.

