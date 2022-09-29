Previous
THE CONVICT HANDCUFFED TO A POLE. by sangwann
THE CONVICT HANDCUFFED TO A POLE.

Shot taken on 17th July, the first day of our Sicily holiday.
Another shot from Marzamemi.
This chap was on a wall overlooking a stretch of sandy beach. And he looked like he had been handcuffed to the pole behind him. I stopped to take a quick shot of him on our way to the car park to continue our journey to Stazzo. The others continued on their way and by the time I got to the cars they were angry at me for the wait.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Diana ace
What a great candid and story, love the way you framed him. I have to go out on my own when I want to take photos, except when Katja is visiting ;-)
September 29th, 2022  
John ace
It seems he has a lot to ponder!
September 29th, 2022  
