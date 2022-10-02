THE MALL, FLORIANA

A few shots from Malta. This one taken 10 days ago when I had to go to Floriana. It shows the entrance to the Mall. Some meters behind it you can see a lit fountain.

The Mall is a promenade of 400 yards lined with trees and ponds. It was built by Grandmaster Lascaris in 1656 for the recreation of the Knights. Until the year 1942, the gardens were enclosed by high walls but, after the war, these walls were replaced by a lower boundary wall with iron railings to be visible from the street. The name “Mall” is derived from a then popular game (Maglio) practiced by the Knights. Nine monuments commemorating prominent Maltese personalities are located along this garden. The garden was opened to the public by Sir Alexander Ball, Governor of the Maltese Islands, in the name of King George III.

