STAZZO SUNRISE

Shots in this collage taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.

Woke up at 5.00a.m to go down to the beach to take some shots of sunrise. And by the time I had to return to the Guest House I took as many photos as I would take in a full day . Here are 4 pictures, more to come.

And that was the only day I woke up so early because, notwithstanding how careful I was not to disturb her sleep, Christine woke up too and couldn’t sleep again. I still went out early in the morning each day of our stay but at 6.00 instead of at 5.00.

