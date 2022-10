WAKE UP, HURRY

Shots in this collage taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.

From my early morning walk in Stazzo.

Gradually the sun was rising in the sky and village was waking up. If you look closely, in the bottom left picture a boy is preparing his fishing rod to do some fishing. And, of course, Etna is always there, fuming to show that it is ever alive.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.