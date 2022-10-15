Previous
MY ZINNIAS by sangwann
MY ZINNIAS

Are still in bloom, as you can see here. The shot was taken a few days ago.
Thank you very much for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of your lovely flowers, love the framing too.
October 15th, 2022  
