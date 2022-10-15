Sign up
Photo 4259
MY ZINNIAS
Are still in bloom, as you can see here. The shot was taken a few days ago.
Thank you very much for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4259
photos
150
followers
117
following
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of your lovely flowers, love the framing too.
October 15th, 2022
