AN EGRET SHOT AGAIN by sangwann
AN EGRET SHOT AGAIN

Shot taken a couple of weeks ago. For me this is one of my best bird shots ever. He was around 100 metres away and I had to enlarge it several times.
Thank you very much for for your views, kind comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie ace
nicely done, like his yellow feet.
October 17th, 2022  
John ace
Such elegance! Very nice photo!
October 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and details Dione, love the yellow feet and eye.
October 17th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely shot, love his yellow feet.
October 17th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 17th, 2022  
