Photo 4261
AN EGRET SHOT AGAIN
Shot taken a couple of weeks ago. For me this is one of my best bird shots ever. He was around 100 metres away and I had to enlarge it several times.
Thank you very much for for your views, kind comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie
ace
nicely done, like his yellow feet.
October 17th, 2022
John
ace
Such elegance! Very nice photo!
October 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and details Dione, love the yellow feet and eye.
October 17th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely shot, love his yellow feet.
October 17th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 17th, 2022
