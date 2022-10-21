COMING HOME

Shot taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

As I said earlier, it was around 06.30 when I left the guest house for an early morning walk, which I never do when at home. This boat was coming to harbour and I liked the light shining on it as it approached the little Stazzo harbour.

Later on today we are going to Gozo to spend a weekend with my brother and sister and their spouses. We will be staying at my sister’s second residence in Gozo and it is very probable I will not have internet connection but will do my best to keep contact.

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

