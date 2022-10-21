Previous
COMING HOME by sangwann
Photo 4265

COMING HOME

Shot taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.
As I said earlier, it was around 06.30 when I left the guest house for an early morning walk, which I never do when at home. This boat was coming to harbour and I liked the light shining on it as it approached the little Stazzo harbour.
Later on today we are going to Gozo to spend a weekend with my brother and sister and their spouses. We will be staying at my sister’s second residence in Gozo and it is very probable I will not have internet connection but will do my best to keep contact.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A lovely serene capture. Beautiful light.
October 21st, 2022  
