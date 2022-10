THE LOVE-SICK FROG

Shots taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

At the Alcantara Gorge. There was this puddle by the side of the flowing water and we heard a sound which I did not recognize at first. Then I saw this frog who was calling out for his loved one while the partner was calling back from some hidden spot.

