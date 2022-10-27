MORE FROM LE GOLE DI ALCANTARA

Shots taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

I was out in the water with my shorts rolled up and walking on a bottom full of little stones being carried along with the flow of the water. I was very careful not to slip and fall because I was carrying my camera and taking pictures of whatever I saw interesting. There were many people around, in fact I have been to this place at least on three different visits and there weren’t as many people in the previous visits.

