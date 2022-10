ONE LAST SHOT FROM LE GOLE DI ALCANTARA

A merge of two shots taken on 19th July, the THIRD day of our Sicily holiday.

This side of the gorge was wider, deeper and the water flow was faster. It was also more dangerous to be with a camera in hand because one had to step over bigger boulders and it was very easy to lose one’s balance and fall in any direction. However, seeing this picture I say it was very worth the risk of falling.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.