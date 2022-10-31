Previous
ME IN THE YEAR 3020 by sangwann
ME IN THE YEAR 3020

Is this how I will look in one thousand years’ time?
Last Friday Max came from school with a very nicely painted Halloween mask. It was originally all white and part of his art lesson was to colour it and he did a first class painting on it. When he came to my home - as he normally does until his mum finishes work and comes to collect him - and showed us the mask I immediately tried it on and decided to take a mobile selfie. I didn’t like how I will looks many years from now, but who cares.
As an afterthought I added the halo.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Babs ace
Nice selfie. Keep taking the tablets Dione and you will be fine. ha ha.
October 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing mask, I think we will all end up similar to this ;-)
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Looks great....I think you look wonderful Dione 😁
October 31st, 2022  
