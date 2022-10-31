ME IN THE YEAR 3020

Is this how I will look in one thousand years’ time?

Last Friday Max came from school with a very nicely painted Halloween mask. It was originally all white and part of his art lesson was to colour it and he did a first class painting on it. When he came to my home - as he normally does until his mum finishes work and comes to collect him - and showed us the mask I immediately tried it on and decided to take a mobile selfie. I didn’t like how I will looks many years from now, but who cares.

As an afterthought I added the halo.

