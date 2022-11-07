ZAFFERANO

From me and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.

Our first stop for the day was this town”s centre. And what for? Because Silvio told us that there are some retail shops and my daughter-in-law goes crazy when she hears the word. She and her husband went one way to look for what was available, my daughter and her husband went another way (not to do shopping) and we walked to the cathedral, me hopefully to see a gorgeous interior but it was plain. Then Christine and I stopped at a lovely square near the parish church of the city from where I took this shot of the public park below. As you can see the sun was out in full force and the only way to survive was to sit in the shade till all of us meet again.

