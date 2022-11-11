Previous
DOLPHINS by sangwann
DOLPHINS

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 4, 20th July, 2022.
Our search for dolphins was finally successful when, far out at sea from where we could hardly see land, we saw a pod of dolphins appearing for seconds above water and back under water. Antonio chased them for us to be able to take some pictures of them. There were dolphins big and small and moving in different directions. It would have been better if only one dolphin was around as we – or I, at least – could concentrate on one and not turning around in circles all the time. I took many pictures but most of them are failures. These two are the best I could take.
