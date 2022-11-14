Previous
HI THERE. MY NAME IS LIZZIE by sangwann
Photo 4289

HI THERE. MY NAME IS LIZZIE

But I am a male. Do you like my smile? This is especially for you all.
Shot taken a couple of weeks ago in my garden.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
What a great close up of Lizzie, such lovely tones.
November 14th, 2022  
