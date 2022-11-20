Previous
Next
WALKING UP TO ONE OF THE ETNA CRATERS. by sangwann
Photo 4295

WALKING UP TO ONE OF THE ETNA CRATERS.

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.
WALKING UP TO ONE OF THE ETNA CRATERS.
Story of the day: Jean-Pierre and I hired a spacious station wagon for our holiday which could take our luggage easily and gave us a lot of room space. We were four in the car - driving was for JP. Denise and Ian together with Max and Snuggles were in their Fiat 500, comfortable for four persons. On this day we decided to split up – Jean-Pierre, Louise and Christine took the hired car to go shopping – Christine was not so keen but agreed to go with them. Because I hate shopping they sent me – or rather proposed – that I go with Denise and Ian who weren’t interested in wasting a day going round retail outlets either.
In this collage are four of the shots I took as we walked up the trail to one of the craters. The path was a bit slippery because of all the gravel and because we had normal walking shoes on. Denise instead waited for us near the car looking after Snuggles. It wasn’t a long walk, maybe 30 minutes up and 30 down but it was very refreshing.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great collage and story, it must have been tricky with normal shoes on all that grit ;-)
November 20th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Super! I love the cheeky shot bottom right
November 20th, 2022  
Brian ace
A great story
November 20th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A very nice story in pictures
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise