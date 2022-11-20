WALKING UP TO ONE OF THE ETNA CRATERS.

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.

WALKING UP TO ONE OF THE ETNA CRATERS.

Story of the day: Jean-Pierre and I hired a spacious station wagon for our holiday which could take our luggage easily and gave us a lot of room space. We were four in the car - driving was for JP. Denise and Ian together with Max and Snuggles were in their Fiat 500, comfortable for four persons. On this day we decided to split up – Jean-Pierre, Louise and Christine took the hired car to go shopping – Christine was not so keen but agreed to go with them. Because I hate shopping they sent me – or rather proposed – that I go with Denise and Ian who weren’t interested in wasting a day going round retail outlets either.

In this collage are four of the shots I took as we walked up the trail to one of the craters. The path was a bit slippery because of all the gravel and because we had normal walking shoes on. Denise instead waited for us near the car looking after Snuggles. It wasn’t a long walk, maybe 30 minutes up and 30 down but it was very refreshing.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.