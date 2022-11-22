Previous
RECOVERY by sangwann
RECOVERY

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.
Nature on the recovery. These wild plants and many others like them were appearing again through the black rocks and grit left by the volcano eruptions. These hardy plants were very appealing in their colours and I had to take pictures of them. I thought they are worth sharing to show that Etna is still alive notwithstanding the devastation it creates each time there is an eruption.
Many thanks for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
Nature is so resilient.
November 22nd, 2022  
