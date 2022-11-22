RECOVERY

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.

Nature on the recovery. These wild plants and many others like them were appearing again through the black rocks and grit left by the volcano eruptions. These hardy plants were very appealing in their colours and I had to take pictures of them. I thought they are worth sharing to show that Etna is still alive notwithstanding the devastation it creates each time there is an eruption.

Many thanks for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.