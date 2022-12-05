Previous
NASTY WEATHER by sangwann
Photo 4310

NASTY WEATHER

Last weekend we had a vicious storm with very strong winds bucketfuls of rain and rough seas. I was ‘locked up’ the whole weekend; thank God there was the World Cup matches on tv otherwise I would have gone berserk. On Monday last the storm subsided I decided to go out and take some shots of what was left of the rough sea. In about an hour I took some one hundred shots so for the next couple of days I will show some of the shots I took.
This collage shows the beginning of my walk across Exiles Bay towards the Dragonera Casino. The other two are as I walked along the promenage towards Fond Għadir
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
December 5th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Wonderful captures! Fav
December 5th, 2022  
