NASTY WEATHER

Last weekend we had a vicious storm with very strong winds bucketfuls of rain and rough seas. I was ‘locked up’ the whole weekend; thank God there was the World Cup matches on tv otherwise I would have gone berserk. On Monday last the storm subsided I decided to go out and take some shots of what was left of the rough sea. In about an hour I took some one hundred shots so for the next couple of days I will show some of the shots I took.

This collage shows the beginning of my walk across Exiles Bay towards the Dragonera Casino. The other two are as I walked along the promenage towards Fond Għadir

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.