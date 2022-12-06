NASTY WEATHER (2)

Last weekend we had a vicious storm with very strong winds bucketfuls of rain and rough seas. I was ‘locked up’ the whole weekend; thank God there was the World Cup matches on tv otherwise I would have gone berserk. On Monday last the storm subsided I decided to go out and take some shots of what was left of the rough sea.

These shots are from those I took between Fond Għadir and Ghar id-Dud, always along the Sliema sea front promenade. .

