NASTY WEATHER (2) by sangwann
Photo 4311

NASTY WEATHER (2)

Last weekend we had a vicious storm with very strong winds bucketfuls of rain and rough seas. I was ‘locked up’ the whole weekend; thank God there was the World Cup matches on tv otherwise I would have gone berserk. On Monday last the storm subsided I decided to go out and take some shots of what was left of the rough sea.
These shots are from those I took between Fond Għadir and Ghar id-Dud, always along the Sliema sea front promenade. .
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
lovely wave captures
December 6th, 2022  
Dianne
Huge seas!
December 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous collage of the wild ocean!
December 6th, 2022  
