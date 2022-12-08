Previous
NASTY WEATHER (4) by sangwann
Photo 4313

NASTY WEATHER (4)

Ghar id-Dud provided a spectacle of waves crashing on the rocks.
From last weekend”s vicious storm. Ghar id-Dud on Sliema sea front promenade is always the most spectacular when the wind comes from the North West.. This is a shot towards the Valletta Grand Harbur .
BTW some of you worried about my camera. I have to say that the camera was dry throughout my walk but I still cleaned it with a little tap water.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comment and fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
