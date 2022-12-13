MARINA DI RAGUSA

Back to my Sicily pictures – final day of me and my family’s holiday in Sicily. Packed and ready for our return to Malta, we drove to Marina di Ragusa for some leisure time as we were due to board the catamaran at about 8.00pm. It was too hot to do anything there and the only people we saw in the streets where those going to, or returning home from, a swim. We sat down at a restaurant, had a snack to while away the time before continuing our drive to the catamaran terminal. These are three of the few shots I captured why we were there. The top one is a merge of three shots.

I had woken up in the morning feeling a bit like a cold was on the way so I put on my face mask as a precaution not to pass it to the others. By the time we got to Marina di Ragusa, a 2 or more hours’ ’journey, I was feeling worse, my throat was sore and I had a runny nose; I started to suspect it was Covid.

