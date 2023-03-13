THE ERECHTHEION, ACROPOLIS

From the second day of our Athens holiday - 14th February, 2023.

Or ‘Temple of Athena Polias’ which was primarily dedicated to the goddess Athena. This is another temple on the Acropolis not more than 20 metres away from the Parthenon.

This building is the successor of several temples and buildings on the site. Its precise date of construction is unknown; it has traditionally been thought to have been built from circa 421–406 BC, but more recent scholarship favours a date in the 430.

May I point out that I have just a very little bit of knowledge about Greek Mythology, the information I add to the pictures , which I do because I love to know what I am looking at when I see a picture, is gathered from the internet. Saying this because I don’t want to mislead you that I am some expert on the subject.

