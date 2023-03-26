Previous
MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN by sangwann
Photo 4421

MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN

Posting the picture I intended to post yesterday today because I was too much in a hurry to even have a look at your pictures yesterday. We had a marvellous weekend in Gozo together with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose and my sister, Mary Grace and her husband, Joe.
From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.
Driving through beautiful scenery through mountainous terrain I could not stop taking pictures. I didn’t know much about Greece before we visited and was amazing at how many mountains we saw on this trip.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely shots of the beautiful countryside.
March 27th, 2023  
