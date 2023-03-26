MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN

Posting the picture I intended to post yesterday today because I was too much in a hurry to even have a look at your pictures yesterday. We had a marvellous weekend in Gozo together with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose and my sister, Mary Grace and her husband, Joe.

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Driving through beautiful scenery through mountainous terrain I could not stop taking pictures. I didn’t know much about Greece before we visited and was amazing at how many mountains we saw on this trip.

