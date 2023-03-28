DELPHI (2)

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

Four more shots of Delphi

So much history in Delphi. Our very well informed guide could not stop explaining and telling us stories and facts about the Greek mytheology and of this very important site such that it was time to go back to the coach before we had time to visit the museum of this place. There were other groups of youngsters, from schools I guess, going round and learning of their heritage.

The only information I found of the remains in this collage were of the building at the top left. It seems that it was the Treasury of the Athenians.

