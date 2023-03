DELPHI (3) - TIME FOR A BITE

From the third day of our Athens holiday - 15th February, 2023.

“Eat up, Sue. And no hurry. The stone blocks will not move and we have all the time we want to continue on our tour of these ruins.”

I could imagine what the conversation between these two was about. I saw them at a higher level than we were and they made a great candid for me as they ate their lunch under that beautiful tree.

