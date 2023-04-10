MEET CHRIS MICALLEF

Shot taken by my mobile.

Chris Micallef is the young artist who put on the display of statues he made commemorating the events leading to Christ’s dead on the cross that Max and I, together with Christine and my daughter (Max’s mum) visited. Some of his works I have already posted lately. Chris accepted to pose for me near one of his works – a Maltese chapel with statuettes, similar to those we find in the churches of the parishes that hold paegeants/processions around their respective areas which are very popular with Maltese and tourists who visit Malta during the period. I have to say, Chris is not the only artist who puts up show works like these, there are many more all over the islands.

I have many more pictures to show from the recent Holy Week but tomorrow, God willing, I will continue sharing shots from our Athens holiday.

Thank you very much for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.