THE HERMITS OF METEORA (2) by sangwann
THE HERMITS OF METEORA (2)

Four more shots from this stunning unique area of Greece.
During the 12th century, a gradual transition to the second phase of a now more organized monastic community from the original state took place. This important transition truly paved the way for the third and final phase of the Meteora’s monastic community development that came almost 2 centuries later with the establishment of the first monasteries in the mid 14th century.
Diana ace
Such amazing shots Dione, it must have been wonderful to see it in person.
April 13th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Such stunning landscape
April 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Incredible how they built these.
April 13th, 2023  
