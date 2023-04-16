VISITING A MONASTERY (2)

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

This is St Stephan's Holy Monastery Chapel at Meteora. The chapel of the two monasteries we visited where not much bigger than a normal room, it was dark in there, we had to keep silent and photography was not allowed. While our guide was recounting the story of the monastery and the beliefs of the Orthodox Church my hands were aching for the want of taking a picture or two. So when the occasion presented itself I sneaked two quick shots from the hip ( I had prepared the camera setting before we went in) which, I think, came out quite good.

In the next monastery we visited, the place was very like this one with the difference that when I tried sneaking a picture, the click of the shutter button was like a bomb exploding in space and I felt like everybody was staring angrily at me. So I didn’t dare try it again.

