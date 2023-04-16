Previous
Next
VISITING A MONASTERY (2) by sangwann
Photo 4442

VISITING A MONASTERY (2)

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.
This is St Stephan's Holy Monastery Chapel at Meteora. The chapel of the two monasteries we visited where not much bigger than a normal room, it was dark in there, we had to keep silent and photography was not allowed. While our guide was recounting the story of the monastery and the beliefs of the Orthodox Church my hands were aching for the want of taking a picture or two. So when the occasion presented itself I sneaked two quick shots from the hip ( I had prepared the camera setting before we went in) which, I think, came out quite good.
In the next monastery we visited, the place was very like this one with the difference that when I tried sneaking a picture, the click of the shutter button was like a bomb exploding in space and I felt like everybody was staring angrily at me. So I didn’t dare try it again.
Thank you so much for your support, for your comments and fav's.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a delight that must have been to visit these beautiful manastries. Lovely shots of these beautifully decorated walls and ceilings.
April 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I would love to see that. So interesting as is your narrative, including the noisy shutter button
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise