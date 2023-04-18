Previous
ONE MORE MONASTERY by sangwann
ONE MORE MONASTERY

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.
One last post from Meteora. I don’t think these two monasteries could be accessible except for rock climbers. As you may guess from my series of pictures of this area, we were completely overcome by what we were seeing. Even my sister and brother-in-law who were here many years ago were amazed at the views. And to think that we could have missed it because the distance from Meteora to Athens is too long to do it in a single day. Thankful to the young lady at the tourist agency in Athens who was a great help to make this happen.
I notice that this is my 4444 picture on 365 Project
18th April 2023

Photo Details

